Company News
September 21, 2019 / 10:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Congo to deploy second Ebola vaccine

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 21 (Reuters) - H ealth authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday that they plan to introduce a second Ebola vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, to counter the ongoing outbreak.

The team overseeing Congo’s Ebola response did not say in a statement when exactly the J&J vaccine would be introduced. It will complement another vaccine manufactured by Merck, which has been administered to more than 225,000 people since August of last year. (Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below