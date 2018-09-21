Congo confirms Ebola case at border crossing point on Lake Albert

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 21 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a case of Ebola on the shores of Lake Albert at a border point where people can cross into Uganda and almost 200 km (125 miles) away from the nearest other case, Ituri province’s vice governor said on Friday.

The current Ebola outbreak, which was declared on Aug. 1, is believed to have killed 97 people since July and infected another 46 in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. (Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Aaron Ross)