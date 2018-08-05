FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Ebola vaccinations in eastern Congo due to begin on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 5 (Reuters) - V accinations against a new outbreak of Ebola virus in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are due to begin on Wednesday, a senior official at the health ministry said on Sunday.

“Teams are conducting investigations on the ground to identify the contacts of the confirmed cases, including health workers,” Barthe Ndjoloko, who oversees the ministry’s Ebola repsonse, told reporters in the town of Beni. (Reporting By Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

