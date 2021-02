A child reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

KINSHASA (Reuters) - An Ebola vaccination campaign has begun in the city of Butembo, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a tweet.

Health workers at Matanda health centre were the first to be vaccinated on Monday, the WHO said.