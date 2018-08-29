FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
August 29, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

WHO chief says Congo Ebola outbreak not yet stabilised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Aug 29 (Reuters) - It is too soon to say that an outbreak of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo is stabilising even if new cases are emerging at a slower rate, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

“There is a decline (in new cases)... but still, considering the accessibility and red zones, we cannot say that the outbreak is stabilizing,” he told a news conference.

He said the next seven to ten days would be critical to control the outbreak, which erupted on Aug. 1. Since then, 112 confirmed and probable cases of Ebola have been identified, including 75 deaths, according to overnight data from Congo’s health ministry.

Reporting by Aaron Ross Writing by Alessandra Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.