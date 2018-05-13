FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 13, 2018 / 9:16 PM / in 2 hours

WHO has 4,000 Ebola vaccines ready for Congo deployment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, May 13 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation has obtained 4,000 doses of Ebola vaccine and is preparing for deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo, its Africa director said on Sunday.

“We’re working on the deployment of these materials, especially readying the cold chain,” WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti told Reuters by telephone. “The start date of the vaccinations will depend on this deployment.”

Reporting by Patient Ligodi; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.