FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
May 21, 2018 / 12:35 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Congo begins Ebola vaccinations in northwest city - witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MBANDAKA, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21 (Reuters) - C ongo has begun Ebola vaccinations of medical staff in the northwest city of Mbandaka, a Reuters witness said, the first in the Central African country to help stem an outbreak believed to have killed 25 people since early April.

The World Health Organization is sending over 7,540 doses of Ebola vaccine to Congo, 540 of which have been earmarked for Mbandaka where four Ebola cases have been confirmed.

Reporting By Patient Ligodi, Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Joe Bavier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.