KINSHASA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed two new cases of Ebola, including one about 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the centre of the outbreak in Butembo, provincial Health Minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Thursday.

