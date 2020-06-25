Healthcare
June 25, 2020 / 10:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Congo declares end of Ebola outbreak in east, second deadliest in history

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, June 25 (Reuters) - The second-largest Ebola outbreak on record is over after nearly two years and more than 2,200 deaths, Democratic Republic of Congo’s health minister said on Thursday, even as a separate flare-up of the virus continued elsewhere in the country.

Despite effective use of two different vaccines, the health response to the epidemic was hampered by community suspicion and a patchwork of rebel groups operating near the Ugandan border. (Reporting by Stanis Bujakera and Hereward Holland; Editing by Aaron Ross)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below