Congo president says Ebola outbreak should be over this year

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - An outbreak of Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo should be eradicated by the end of 2019, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said on Friday.

The epidemic in Congo was declared in August 2018 and has so far killed about 2,100 people, making it the second-worst outbreak of the virus on record.

“There are still a few isolated cases in Ituri (province) but we think that by the end of the year we can completely stop that,” he said at a news conference in Berlin.