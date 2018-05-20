FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2018 / 11:42 AM / in an hour

Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday - health ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Health workers in Democratic Republic of Congo will begin a vaccination campaign on Monday aimed at containing an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, a spokeswoman for the health ministry said on Sunday.

Jessica Ilunga said that 4,000 doses of vaccine were shipped on Saturday to the city of Mbandaka, which last week registered its first cases of the disease in an urban area since the outbreak was declared earlier this month.

Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely

