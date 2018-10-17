FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 5:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Congo's Ebola outbreak to worsen without stepped-up response -WHO committee

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Ebola situation in Democratic Republic of Congo is likely to worsen significantly unless the response to the outbreak is stepped up, a World Health Organization emergency committee said on Wednesday.

However, the outbreak does not yet constitute a public health emergency of international concern, it said.

“We do have some optimism that this outbreak will be brought under control in a reasonable time,” committee chairman Robert Steffen told a news conference at WHO headquarters in Geneva. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)

