Congo's Ebola outbreak to worsen without stepped-up response -WHO committee

GENEVA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Ebola situation in Democratic Republic of Congo is likely to worsen significantly unless the response to the outbreak is stepped up, a World Health Organization emergency committee said on Wednesday.

However, the outbreak does not yet constitute a public health emergency of international concern, it said.

“We do have some optimism that this outbreak will be brought under control in a reasonable time,” committee chairman Robert Steffen told a news conference at WHO headquarters in Geneva. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)