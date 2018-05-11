CORRECTED-Northwest Congo hospital receives new suspected Ebola case

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show death was suspected to be Ebola, but was not confirmed)

KINSHASA, May 11 (Reuters) - The main hospital in Democratic Republic of Congo’s northwestern town of Bikoro has received a new suspected Ebola case, the hospital’s director told Reuters on Friday.

Bikoro is the nearest major town to Ikoko Impenge, the village where the first reports of the fever appeared. Congo’s health minister on Thursday announced a suspected death in a new outbreak of the virus. (Reporting By Amedee Mwarabu Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Janet Lawrence)