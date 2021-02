FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker looks out of a house where a baby suspected of dying of Ebola is, during the funeral in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

KINSHASA (Reuters) - A second person has contracted Ebola and died this week in Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province, the World Health Organization and the health ministry said in a statement.

The cases mark a resurgence in the world’s second-biggest outbreak, which was declared over last June, they said in the statement.