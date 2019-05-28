East Congo villagers kill Ebola health worker, loot clinic

GOMA, Congo, May 28 (Reuters) - A mob in eastern Congo killed an Ebola health worker and looted a clinic over the weekend, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, underscoring a breakdown in public trust that has hampering efforts to contain the deadly virus.

Attacks on treatment centres by armed groups and by mistrust among residents who view the disease as a conspiracy, have become major impediments to containing Democratic Republic of Congo’s worst ever Ebola outbreak.

The hemorrhagic fever has so far killed 1,281 people, according to the latest ministry figures, and shows no signs of slowing its spread, with dozens of new cases a week.

The ministry said in a statement that residents of the village of Vusahiro, in Mabalako district “rose up and attacked the local Ebola response team, made up of village residents who were trained to carry out certain response activities”.

A hygienist from the infection prevention and control team died of his injuries when he was transferred to hospital, it said.

Responders, healthcare workers, and community members are increasingly subjected to threats made against them by armed groups in hotspots such as Katwa and Butembo, the World Health Organization says, complicating efforts to contain Ebola. (Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)