Nov 29 (Reuters) - The current Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo is now the second biggest in history, with 426 confirmed and probable cases, the health ministry said late on Thursday.

The epidemic in a volatile part of Democratic Republic of Congo is now only surpassed by the 2013-2016 outbreak in West Africa, where over 28,000 cases where confirmed, and is bigger than an outbreak in 2000 in Uganda involving 425 cases. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Editing by Tim Cocks)