May 16, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

First batch of Ebola vaccines arrives in Congo to combat outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, May 16 (Reuters) - The first batch of experimental Ebola vaccines to combat an outbreak suspected to have killed 20 people arrived in Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Wednesday, a Reuters witness who saw them being unloaded at the airport said.

The Health Ministry said a vaccination programme would start on the weekend in Democratic Republic of Congo’s northwestern Equateur province, where dozens of others are suspected to have been infected. Only two cases have been confirmed by lab tests.

The vaccines were sent from Europe by the World Health Organisation. (Reporting By Amedee Mwarabu and Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Tim Cocks and Raissa Kasolowsky)

