Northwest Congo hospital receives new suspected Ebola case

KINSHASA, May 11 (Reuters) - The main hospital in Democratic Republic of Congo’s northwestern town of Bikoro has received a new suspected Ebola case, the hospital’s director told Reuters on Friday.

Bikoro is the nearest major town to Ikoko Impenge, the village where the first reports of the fever appeared. Congo’s health minister on Thursday announced the first confirmed death in a new outbreak of the virus and said 11 other were confirmed to be infected, including three medical staff. (Reporting By Amedee Mwarabu Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Janet Lawrence)