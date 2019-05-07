WHO advisers recommend changes in Ebola vaccine strategy

GENEVA, May 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s strategic advisory group (SAGE) of vaccine experts have recommended speeding up vaccinations to tackle the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo, the WHO said on Tuesday.

The changes include cutting the dose of the existing Merck vaccine, expanding the population eligible for vaccination, introducing targeted geographic vaccination where appropriate, and introducing a second experimental vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)