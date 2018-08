GENEVA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - An international delegation has arrived in the town of Beni in Democratic Republic of Congo, 30 km (18 miles) from where an Ebola outbreak was declared, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

Officials from the United Nations, the World Bank, the WHO and Congo’s Ministry of Health will support a team already on the ground, the WHO said in a tweet.

Congo declared the new outbreak on Wednesday.