October 11, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

WHO sees Congo's Ebola outbreak lasting 3-4 months at least

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak is expected to last another 3-4 months and could spread at any time to Uganda or Rwanda, which are well prepared but have not approved use of a vaccine, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

But the most concerning area is the city of Beni in Congo’s North Kivu province, where dozens of people who may have been exposed to the disease are hiding from healthworkers, emergency response chief Peter Salama told Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

