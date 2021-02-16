WHO says is sequencing Ebola virus to identify strain

GENEVA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is starting gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea to learn more about origins of new outbreaks and identify the strains, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Margaret Harris also told a Geneva briefing that health authorities had identified close to 300 Ebola contacts in the Congo outbreak and around 109 in the Guinea one. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Emma Thomasson)