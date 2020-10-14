Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Biotechnology

U.S. FDA approves Regeneron's drug as first treatment for Ebola virus

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Inmazeb as the first FDA-approved treatment for the Ebola virus infection in adults and children.

Inmazeb, a mixture of three monoclonal antibodies, was tested in 382 adults and children with confirmed Zaire ebolavirus infection in a clinical trial, the health regulator said. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up