U.S. FDA approves Regeneron's drug as first treatment for Ebola virus

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Inmazeb as the first FDA-approved treatment for the Ebola virus infection in adults and children.

Inmazeb, a mixture of three monoclonal antibodies, was tested in 382 adults and children with confirmed Zaire ebolavirus infection in a clinical trial, the health regulator said. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)