Congo trial of Ebola treatments switches to focus on two drugs

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A clinical trial of four potential Ebola treatments in Congo has been narrowed to focus on two of the experimental drugs - Regeneron’s REGN-EB3 and a monoclonal antibody called mAb114 - after they showed encouraging results, scientists leading the trial said on Monday.

Two other experimental treatments - ZMapp, an intravenous treatment made by Mapp Biopharmaceutical and Remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, will now be dropped from the trial, the researchers said. (Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Deepa Babington)