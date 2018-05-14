FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 1:07 PM / in 2 hours

WHO gets approval to use Ebola vaccine in Democratic Republic of Congo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 14 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has a green light from Democratic Republic of Congo to import and use an experimental Ebola vaccine in the country, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Monday.

“We have agreement, registration, plus import permit, everything formally agreed already,” Tedros said. “All is ready now to really use it,” he said, adding that the Congolese government deserved praise for its response to the outbreak. (Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by William Maclean)

