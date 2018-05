GENEVA, May 18 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is discussing with Democratic Republic of Congo whether the government will give approval for the use of Mapp Biopharmaceutical’s experimental ZMapp treatment for Ebola, a senior WHO official said on Friday.

“We believe it’s likely in the coming days,” WHO’s Deputy Director-General of Emergency Preparedness and Response Peter Salama told a news conference in Geneva. (Reporting by Tom Miles and Kate Kelland Editing by Catherine Evans)