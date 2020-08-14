2nd Circuit rejects suit over Connecticut's Ebola quarantine

A federal appeals court panel has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming that Connecticut’s quarantine of travelers from western Africa during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak violated travelers’ constitutional rights, though a dissenting judge, citing the current pandemic, said the case should have been partially revived.

The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday did not address the merits of the plaintiffs’ claims, instead holding that they lacked standing because the quarantine policy was quickly changed and that the state’s former public health commissioner was shielded from damages claims by qualified immunity.

