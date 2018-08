GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 1 (Reuters) - An Ebola virus outbreak has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province, Governor Julien Paluku said on Wednesday, one week after the country declared an end to a separate outbreak that killed 33 people in the northwest.

“Ebola virus confirmed in North Kivu,” Paluku wrote on Twitter. “I call for calm and prudence.” (Reporting By Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Edward McAllister)