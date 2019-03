GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 29 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo on Friday recorded 15 new confirmed cases of Ebola, the biggest one-day rise since the current outbreak was declared last August, the health ministry said.

The outbreak of the haemorrhagic fever in eastern Congo is the second largest in history, having killed some 660 people and infected nearly 400 more. (Reporting By Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Gareth Jones)