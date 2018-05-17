WHO calls emergency meeting on Congo's Ebola outbreak

GENEVA, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. World Health Organization will convene an Emergency Committee on Friday to consider the international risks of an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said on Thursday.

The expert committee will decide whether to declare a “public health emergency of international concern”, which would trigger more international involvement, mobilising research and resources, Lindmeier said. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)