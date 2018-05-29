FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

WHO's Congo Ebola plan assumes 100-300 cases over three months

GENEVA, May 29 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said it was assuming 100-300 cases of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo over a three-month timeline, under a revised strategic response plan it published on Tuesday.

The WHO, which said the figure is not a prediction, had assumed there would be 80-100 cases in an earlier version of the plan, based on information as of May 15.

Congo’s Health Ministry said late on Monday there had been 54 cases of Ebola in the outbreak, including 35 confirmed, 13 probable and six suspected cases, and 25 deaths. There have been no deaths or new confirmed cases in the past two days. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)

