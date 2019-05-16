FDA may not delay review of e-cigarettes, judge rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration must review e-cigarettes before they can be sold, a federal judge has ruled, striking down an agency policy that allowed e-cigarettes to remain on the market until 2022 without government regulation.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland ruled Wednesday that the FDA’s policy, announced in the early part of Republican President Donald Trump’s administration in 2017, violated the federal Tobacco Control Act, a 2009 law aimed at cracking down on tobacco products marketed to minors.

