Westlaw News
June 7, 2019 / 9:38 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

FDA urges judge to reject challenge to e-cigarette regulation

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Food and Drug Administration says vaping product retailers and manufacturers should not be allowed to “short-circuit” the agency’s regulation of e-cigarettes by challenging the validity of a rule based solely on who signed it.

The FDA made that argument in a brief filed on Thursday urging U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C., to reject arguments that a 2016 rule that treated e-cigarettes as tobacco products was unconstitutional.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MyjCg9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below