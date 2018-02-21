Iowa urges appeals court to overturn FDA rule governing e-cigarettes

Iowa’s attorney general is urging a federal appeals court to strike down a rule that requires e-cigarette manufacturers to get U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to market their products as less risky than conventional tobacco products.

Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on Tuesday filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit backing a case brought by Florida-based e-cigarette manufacturer Nicopure Labs LLC and several groups representing vape shops.

