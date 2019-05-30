Massachusetts accuses e-cigarette retailer of targeting youth

Massachusetts’ attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing a national retailer of vaping products of targeting underage consumers through social media advertising, the state’s first case since announcing a probe of Juul Labs Inc and the e-cigarette industry last year.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston against New Jersey-based Eonsmoke LLC, which markets nicotine products designed to appeal to youth, according to the complaint.

