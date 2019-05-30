Westlaw News
May 30, 2019 / 9:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Massachusetts accuses e-cigarette retailer of targeting youth

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Massachusetts’ attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing a national retailer of vaping products of targeting underage consumers through social media advertising, the state’s first case since announcing a probe of Juul Labs Inc and the e-cigarette industry last year.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston against New Jersey-based Eonsmoke LLC, which markets nicotine products designed to appeal to youth, according to the complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Mj99oS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below