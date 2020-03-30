Electronic health records vendor defeats patients' faulty info case

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action alleging electronic health records vendor eClinicalWorks’ system was riddled with glitches and that the company failed to safeguard patients’ medical information.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Friday said two deceased patients’ families lacked standing to pursue claims on behalf of a class of patients who plaintiffs say were put at risk of a misdiagnosis or botched treatment due to the faulty records.

