IN BRIEF: Judge tosses anti-vaxxers' bid to open NYC schools, forgo COVID testing

A federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday rejected a bid by several New York City parents and Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s anti-vaccine group to force the city’s schools to open for in-person instruction without mandatory COVID-19 testing.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said that the city’s testing program, which began last December as part of its effort to reopen schools, “helps ensure the safety of the health of the children tested, their families and friends, their classmates, their classmates’ family and friends, teachers and school staff, as well as the larger community.”

