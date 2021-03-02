Parents in COVID closure lawsuit ask 9th Circuit: Do our kids have right to education? 

A federal appeals court in California on Tuesday wrestled with whether the U.S. Constitution includes a right to education as it heard a challenge by a group of parents and a current high school student to public health restrictions that have shuttered much in-person schooling in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Dunn of Eimer Stahl, arguing for the plaintiffs, urged the three-judge panel – 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Judges Andrew Hurwitz and Daniel Collins, and Senior Circuit Judge Eugene Siler, visiting from the 6th Circuit – to recognize “a fundamental right to a basic minimum of education,” while acknowledging that no court has explicitly done so.

