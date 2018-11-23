2nd Circuit to mull reviving Eliquis bleeding-risk cases

A federal appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether it should revive dozens of lawsuits alleging that Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Inc concealed information about the dangers of using their blood thinner Eliquis.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York will hear arguments about whether a lower-court judge erred in dismissing the 64 cases on the grounds that federal law preempted plaintiffs’ state-law claims that the companies failed to warn about Eliquis’ risks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R7Oke5