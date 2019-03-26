Westlaw News
March 26, 2019 / 9:32 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Bristol-Myers, Pfizer defeat Eliquis bleeding risk lawsuits on appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of 60 lawsuits alleging Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Inc concealed information about the dangers of using their blood thinner Eliquis, dealing a major blow to the multidistrict litigation over the drug.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that a lower-court judge did not err in refusing to send 45 of them back to Delaware state court and in holding that all of the plaintiffs’ state-law claims in the 60 cases were preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HSPOHb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
