3rd Circuit asks N.Y.'s top court to review case against EmblemHealth unit

A federal appeals court on Thursday asked New York’s top court whether that state’s laws allow consumers covered by employer-provided health plans to sue insurers they say misled them about the benefits provided by a plan.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia, which is considering whether to revive a lawsuit accusing a unit of EmblemHealth Inc of misleading New York City employees about coverage for out-of-network medical services, asked the New York Court of Appeals for clarity on the state’s General Business Law.

