EmblemHealth unit beats lawsuit over out-of-network insurance costs

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit claiming a unit of EmblemHealth Inc misled New York City employees about the extent to which one of its plans covered out-of-network medical services.

U.S. District Judge Robert Mariani in Scranton, Pennsylvania, dismissed a lawsuit filed in September 2017 by a retired New York Police Department officer accusing Group Health Inc on behalf of other city employees enrolled in the plan at issue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KqKKvz