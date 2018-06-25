FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 25, 2018 / 9:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EmblemHealth unit beats lawsuit over out-of-network insurance costs

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit claiming a unit of EmblemHealth Inc misled New York City employees about the extent to which one of its plans covered out-of-network medical services.

U.S. District Judge Robert Mariani in Scranton, Pennsylvania, dismissed a lawsuit filed in September 2017 by a retired New York Police Department officer accusing Group Health Inc on behalf of other city employees enrolled in the plan at issue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KqKKvz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.