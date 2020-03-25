Westlaw News
March 25, 2020 / 6:24 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Insurer can be sued for misleading health plan claims: New York top court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

New York’s top court has ruled that a state law allows consumers covered by employer-provided health plans to sue insurers they say misled them about the benefits provided by a plan.

Tuesday’s ruling by the New York Court of Appeals revolved around allegations in a lawsuit against a unit of EmblemHealth’s Group Health Inc, accusing the insurer of misleading New York City employees about the extent of coverage for out-of-network medical services.

