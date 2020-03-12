Encompass Health owes $1.56 mln in attorneys' fees in whistleblower case

Encompass Health Corp must pay $1.56 million to compensate law firms who handled an ex-executive’s whistleblower lawsuit that the rehabilitation care provider settled for $4 million, including Troutman Sanders, which was disqualified from the case, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach in Las Vegas on Wednesday ruled that Joshua Luke was entitled to be reimbursed for his attorneys’ fees and costs after successfully pursuing allegations that Encompass improperly billed Medicare.

