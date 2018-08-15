Endo resumes lawsuit challenging FDA drug-compounding policy

Endo International PLC on Wednesday said it will proceed with a lawsuit challenging how the Food and Drug Administration regulates drug compounding after a firm released a compounded product similar to its blood pressure medicine Vasostrict.

Endo had previously agreed to put the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C. on hold after the FDA in January announced plans to implement a new policy restricting how large compounding pharmacies can manufacture drugs in bulk.

