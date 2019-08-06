Endo settles investor case over withdrawn opioid for $82.5 million

Endo International PLC has agreed to pay $82.5 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing the drugmaker of misleading investors by downplaying the risks of Opana ER before pulling the opioid painkiller from the market at the request of U.S. regulators.

Endo disclosed the tentative settlement in a quarterly report filed late on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The deal resolves a proposed shareholder class action filed in federal court in Philadelphia in 2017.

