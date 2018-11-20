Aetna, Horizon must comply with subpoenas in EpiPen antitrust lawsuit - judge

Aetna Inc and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey must comply with subpoenas seeking their employees’ testimony for a lawsuit accusing Mylan NV of engaging in a scheme to squelch competition for its EpiPen allergy treatment, a federal magistrate judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Teresa James in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday rejected the insurers’ arguments that the subpoenas from lawyers for a proposed class of consumers were unduly burdensome and sought information that could already be found in records they turned over.

