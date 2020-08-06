EpiPen purchasers can't sue PBMs over price hikes as classes: judge

A federal judge has declined to certify four classes of EpiPen purchasers to pursue claims that pharmacy benefit managers’ pursuit of rebates and other discounts from Mylan NV caused the allergy medication’s price to soar.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday said whether the four largest PBMs breached their duties as administrators of employee health insurance plans’ depended entirely on the individual plans’ terms.

