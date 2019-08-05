Mylan CEO must sit for new EpiPen litigation deposition - judge

Lawyers for consumers who claim Mylan NV schemed to squelch competition for its EpiPen device may depose its chief executive again after obtaining documents from a company they say agreed to delay the release of a generic version of the emergency allergy treatment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Teresa James in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday ruled the plaintiffs “should not be penalized” for being unable to ask CEO Heather Bresch about the documents in an October deposition just because they only recently received them.

