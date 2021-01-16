Mylan loses bid to dismiss EpiPen antitrust claims

Mylan Inc and a group of pharmacy benefit managers have lost a bid to dismiss a class action claiming the drugmaker paid kickbacks to the PBMs in order to drive up the price of its anti-allergy injection EpiPen, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud in Minnesota ruled Friday that the plaintiffs, a group of drug distributors, had successfully pleaded their case that Mylan, Optum, CVS Caremark and Express Scripts engaged in a conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and that Mylan violated the Sherman Act.

